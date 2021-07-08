1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Allegheny Township.

According to state police, the crash was on Route 22 on the ramp to Interstate 99 north just before 9 a.m. A vehicle reportedly went off the roadway and struck a tree. One person was transported to UPMC, but the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

State police in Hollidaysburg are investigating the accident. Anyone with information should call (814) 696-6100.