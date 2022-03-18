JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Johnstown Thursday night into Friday morning, according to emergency dispatch.

The call came in just before 12:30 a.m. for a shooting n the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in the city. Upon arrival, EMS took one victim to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The shooting incident comes just 8 days after police arrested a man involved in another shooting at Solomon Homes who was taken to the hospital on March 10 after jumping from a 3rd-floor window in an attempt to feel the scene.

The extent of the victim’s injuries in this late-night incident is unknown as police continue to investigate.

