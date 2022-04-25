CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries.

Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn onto Snydertown Road. Thompson crashed into the back of the car and proceeded to cross lanes of traffic before hitting a guardrail and finally coming to a stop.

Thompson was flown to UPMC Williamsport where she was eventually pronounced dead by the coroner. The driver of the other car reported no injuries.

Police noted that Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.