1 flown to hospital after I-80 crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash off of Interstate 80 near Kylertown.



State police said a woman was driving north in a Cadillac towards Route 53 when she crashed into a tractor-trailer. She was flown to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, according to officials.

A woman was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-80 Exit 133.

A woman was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-80 Exit 133.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation as officials reconstruct the scene of the crash.

As of 3:30 p.m., Exit 133 eastbound is closed, along with Route 53 from Kneppy’s Fireworks. To check on road closures for accidents, visit 511PA.com.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will update this article as more information becomes available.