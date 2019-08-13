$1 fishing license on Labor Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the summer season winding down, The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is excited to offer several special fishing opportunities to keep the fun going.

On Labor Day, September 2, resident and non-resident adult anglers (age 16 and older) will be able to purchase a fishing license for $1. The license, good for Labor Day only, provides an easy and affordable way for everyone to enjoy a special day with family and friends while fishing. The special license is now available for purchase online by clicking here, or by visiting a license issuing agent.

The second opportunity is the Mentored Youth Panfish Day also being held on September 2. This provides youth anglers and their mentors a special opportunity on 20 waterways designated as “Panfish Enhancement” Lakes. These are specially managed to increase the number and size of panfish, which include Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, and Redear Sunfish, which are collectively called sunfish; Black and White Crappies; and Yellow Perch.

Youth who have obtained a free mentored youth permit or have purchased a voluntary youth license, and a properly licensed mentor 16 years of age or older may keep fish under the minimum size. All other regulations and daily limits will be in effect.

The 20 lakes will be open to all anglers all day on September 2, but only mentored youth participants (adults and kids) may keep fish under the minimum size.

The lakes included in the program are, by county: