1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County

BRADFORD TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police confirm that one woman has died due to injuries she sustained from a multi-car crash on SR 322 eastbound in Clearfield County on Thursday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m.

Police report that Nancy Godissart, 65, of Clearfield was stopped on 322, waiting to turn left onto Pebble Lane. She was struck from behind by a second vehicle that was unable to come to a stop.

Godissart’s car was then pushed into the oncoming traffic lane due to the force of the hit. This caused an oncoming vehicle to hit Godissart head-on.

Police report that Godissart was taken to UPMC Altoona and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, due to her injuries.

The other two drivers were uninjured. Police report that all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police report that 322 was also closed for roughly an hour while they investigated.