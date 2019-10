DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Huntingdon County Thursday evening.

According to police, Daniel James Price, 57, of Shade Gap, Pa., was traveling west on Pleasant Hill Road in Dublin Township just before 7:00 p.m. when he crossed over the eastbound lane, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree head-on.

Police say Price was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Price was pronounced dead on scene.