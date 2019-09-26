1 dead in Clearfield County crash

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 9:10 this morning State Police in Clearfield County investigated a fatal crash on State Route 53, about one mile north of Irvin Lane in Jordan Township.

This crash occurred as Neil D. Buckwalter, 81 of Houtzdale was driving is 2018 Ford F-150 northbound on State Route 53 and Nicholas N. Ninosky, 40, La Jose, Pa, who was driving his tractor-trailer with a flatbed southbound on State Route 53.



For unknown reasons, Buckwalter came in contact with the double yellow center line and struck the trailing unit of Ninosky’s trailer.

Both vehicles came to final rest at the scene.

The Ford F-150 sustained heavy damage, and Buckwalter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Coroners Office.

The Kenworths trailing unit sustained disabling damage, and Ninosky was uninjured.

Glen Hope Fire Company, Glendale Fire Company, Madera Fire Company, EMS, PennDOT, and the Clearfield County Coroners Office were all assisting at the scene.

The crash is under active investigation by a Troop C Collision Analysis and Reconstruction specialist.