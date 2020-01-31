1 dead after tractor-trailer crash on Route 310 in Jefferson County

MCCALMONT TWP, JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State police from Punxsutawney responded to a crash on Thursday, January 30, that left one dead after they crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Police report that Tammy Jo Courteau, 38, of Penfield, was driving her Kia Forte on Route 310 just south of Graffis Avenue with a 13-year-old passenger.

According to the report, Courteau’s car crossed into the opposite lane when it ended up hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.

Jefferson County Coroner pronounced her dead. The 13-year-old passenger was said to be transported to UPMC Altoona. The driver of the tractor-trailer refused treatment.

Route 310 ended up being closed to all traffic for roughly three hours.

State Police say they were assisted by McCalmont Township Fire, Jefferson County EMS, Brosius towing and Bricen towing.