DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a shooting in DuBois on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street. Police said the victim was shot in the head and has not been identified at this time.

One male was caught near Sykesville and taken into custody. DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark said that there currently is no motive for the shooting and that he believes that the two people knew each other.