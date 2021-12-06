1 Dead after morning crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A person is dead and another is injured after two Jeeps collided around 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Walker Township.

A 50-year old man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck a Jeep Cherokee while trying to swerve to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle. The driver of the first Jeep was traveling northbound on Raystown Road when he crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane near the intersection of Harslog Valley Road.

Courtlin Holland, a 27-year old woman, was traveling south with a passenger when they were hit, forcing the Jeep to be pushed backward.

Holland had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle and was transported by Huntingdon Regional Fire and Rescue to Penn Highlands hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to UPMC Altoona by Marklesburg MES, but the severity of their condition is unknown. The driver that hit Holland did not require any medical assistance.