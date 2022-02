One person has died in a fire on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue in Altoona.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a fire in Altoona Tuesday evening.

The victim has not been identified at this time. The fire happened on the 100 block of East Fifth Avenue.

There is no confirmation at this time of any other injuries or the cause of the fire. Details remain limited while the identification of the victim is pending.