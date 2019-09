ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio responded to the scene of a crash that happened roughly around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, on State Route 120.

The woman, a passenger in the Toyota SUV has been identified as Amy L. Williams, 38, of St. Marys, PA. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:14 a.m.

The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the chest, and her death has been ruled an accident.