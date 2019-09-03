1 dead, 6 injured after SUV crashes into ambulance in Saint Marys

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police, Crystal Fire Department, and Saint Marys Area Ambulance Service responded to a crash on SR 120 near Bucktail Road with injuries and entrapment just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

Police say a Toyota SUV was driving with three adults, two kids, and a dog. The SUV started to swerve into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with an ambulance that had two adults in it.

Four people faced entrapment and one passenger, Amy L. Williams, 38, of St. Marys, PA, was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:14 a.m. by the County Coroner. The others were taken to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment, their conditions are not listed in the report.

Police and PennDOT had the road closed for nearly six hours while the scene was reconstructed.

Saint Marys Police will continue to investigate the crash with help from PA State Police in Clarion.