1  of  3
Breaking News
BREAKING: Woman chokes, has seizure at popular Altoona restaurant 1 dead, 6 injured after SUV crashes into ambulance in Saint Marys Norfolk Southern lays off 100 more Juniata Locomotive employees
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

1 dead, 6 injured after SUV crashes into ambulance in Saint Marys

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police, Crystal Fire Department, and Saint Marys Area Ambulance Service responded to a crash on SR 120 near Bucktail Road with injuries and entrapment just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

Police say a Toyota SUV was driving with three adults, two kids, and a dog. The SUV started to swerve into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with an ambulance that had two adults in it.

Four people faced entrapment and one passenger, Amy L. Williams, 38, of St. Marys, PA, was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:14 a.m. by the County Coroner. The others were taken to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment, their conditions are not listed in the report.

Police and PennDOT had the road closed for nearly six hours while the scene was reconstructed.

Saint Marys Police will continue to investigate the crash with help from PA State Police in Clarion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss