BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is dead and three others were hurt after a vehicle crash occurred Friday March 4 in Blair County, state police said.

State police said Monica Wignot, 29, of Pittsburgh died at UPMC Altoona after a crash on Skelp Mountain Road in Antis Township.

According to the press release, at about 12:42 p.m. Wignot was traveling on the road when her 2021 Honda HRV went into the other lane and hit a 2014 Buick’s front bumper with its front bumper.

State police said that after hitting the Buick, the Honda spun counterclockwise before coming to a rest in both lanes. The Buick’s back was then raised and landed on top of a guide rail.

Wignot had to extricated from her vehicle and succumbed to injuries at the hospital, state police said. The driver and passengers in the other vehicle where also transported to the hospital.