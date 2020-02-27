1 dead, 2 severely injured after crash on Route 119

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a crash on Route 119 north of Wachob Road Wednesday evening that left two drivers severely injured and a passenger dead.

Police report that 81-year-old Mildred Mcafee was the passenger in a Buick Lacrosse when 93-year-old Clyde Mckee crossed the double lines and hit her and James Mcafee. Mcafee reportedly tried to swerve out of the way.

Both men were taken to UPMC Altoona. Police say that all three were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.