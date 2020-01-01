1 dead 1 seriously injured in New Years Eve crash

SHIPPEN TWP, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that one driver has died and another was taken with serious injuries after a crash that happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

The crash happened as the driver of a Ford F250 was driving southbound on SR155 near the intersection of Nickler Road when the Ford crossed the center line. The truck hit a Chevrolet Colorado which forced both vehicles farther south before coming to stop on the side of SR155.

Police report that driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Chevy was taken to Penn Highlands Elk with serious injuries.