$1.8 million available for Centre County hospitality businesses hit by COVID-19

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.8 million recovery grant will open to the Centre County hospitality industry on Monday, March 15. Lion Country Lodging, who have six properties in State College and 14 total across Pennsylvania, say this funding can’t repay losses from the past year, but can hopefully set them up for the future.

“From last March to the present, the hotel community has been struggling and we have a long way to dig out of this hole,” says Edward Tubbs, chief operating officer of hospitality asset management at Lion Country Lodging.

Tubbs describes Centre County visitation rates during the pandemic as, “devastating.”

“Visitations is what Centre County is all about,” says Tubbs. “It’s what brings the life blood to downtown State College and our surrounding communities.”

There’s potential the Spring Penn State football game and in-person graduation may be cancelled, and if so, Tubbs says it’d be another major loss.

“On any normal year, we look forward to the Blue-White game, that’s kind of the unofficial start of the hotel season here in Centre County.”

Tubbs says it’s not just booking rooms, they’re struggling with recruitment and marketing costs as well.

When applications open for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, Lion Country Lodging says, they’ll be applying.

“We’re fourteen, fifteen million negative compared to last year,” says Tubbs. “The funding that’s available through the county certainly is not going to make an impact on the revenue shortfall… what it’s really going to help us for is to hopefully gear ourselves back up.”

Accommodation businesses, food services, and drinking places in sub-sectors 721 and 722 are eligible. The businesses must have been in operation by February 15 of 2020, have fewer than 300 employees, and demonstrate a 25% reduction of receipts.

Grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments, up to $50,000.