SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $1,600 in tools and equipment belonging to an excavating company were stolen from a building.

According to the report, the theft happened on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, when an unknown actor(s) entered the unoccupied building on Coal Run Road in Elk Lick Township. The suspect(s) then made off with $1,621 worth of items belonging to J & J Svonavec Excavating of Somerset, Pa.

If you have any information on the burglary or stolen items, you’re asked to contact state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.