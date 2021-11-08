$1.4 million lottery ticket sold at DuBois motel, diner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery worth ticket worth $1.4 million dollars was sold Saturday at a DuBois motel and diner.

The Fat Wallet $30 Fast Play ticket sold at Bobette Motel & Diner along Blinker Parkway hit a top prize worth $1,466,416.50, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The lottery retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Fast Play games offer top prizes starting at $500 and are sold via a lottery sales terminal or a self-service touch screen vending terminal. The game offers the chance to instantly win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing.

Those who win Fast Play games must sign the back of the ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery. Prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

For more information, visit palottery.com.