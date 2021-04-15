$1.4 million awarded to hospitality businesses in Centre, funds still available

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — $1,455,000 million dollars has been granted to hospitality businesses in Centre County for COVID-19 relief.

After reviewing applications, 67 qualifying businesses were awarded funding from $5,000 to $45,000.

However, it’s not too late to get some assistance, as about $333,652 still remains. The Commissioners say they’re working to make sure our local businesses are aware of the opportunity.

“In the month of March I went door to door to over 130 hospitality companies and the last two weeks I re-visited 60 more, a second time, to explain in-person that there was still money available in the second round,” said Commissioner Mark Higgins.

The second round of applications will close this Sunday, April 18. Commissioners say you do not need your final 2020 federal tax forms to be eligible and the awarded businesses will be notified on May 3.

If money is still available after that point, the Commissioners say they’ll open a third round of applications. That application process will begin April 19 and close May 16.