1/2 pound of meth, other drugs found during DuBois traffic stop

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges are pending against one person after police say a traffic stop in DuBois turned up a large quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Six pounds of marijuana, 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and roughly $5,100 in cash were found in a vehicle pulled over Sunday at about 8:45 p.m. on Third Street, near Chestnut Avenue, Chief Blaine Clark said.

Photo: DuBois Police Department.



The driver, who police have not named yet, is on probation and is currently being held on a probation violation detainer, Chief Clark noted.

Clark also said the investigation remains ongoing with charges pending.

