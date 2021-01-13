1/2 pound of meth, other drugs found during DuBois traffic stop

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges are pending against one person after police say a traffic stop in DuBois turned up a large quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Six pounds of marijuana, 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and roughly $5,100 in cash were found in a vehicle pulled over Sunday at about 8:45 p.m. on Third Street, near Chestnut Avenue, Chief Blaine Clark said.
The driver, who police have not named yet, is on probation and is currently being held on a probation violation detainer, Chief Clark noted.
Clark also said the investigation remains ongoing with charges pending.
