Local mother visits senior housing complex to honor late grandmother

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local mother visited her grandmother’s old home to honor her by visiting other seniors. She says she didn’t give her grandmother enough time and now she wants to give back.

In 2009, Heather lost her grandmother Janet to diabetes. She says this was the woman who raised her and took her in when no one else would. So, this Christmas, Heather went back to the Green Avenue Apartment’s, the place where her grandmother lived. Heather, her son and nieces brought some special gifts along with them.

This is Polly’s first Christmas away from her daughter. She says she was feeling so lonely that she didn’t even want to decorate. But a knock on her door changed that. Not only would Heather have made her grandmother proud, but she gained a new friend who was in need of daughterly love this Christmas.

Heather says “I know she’s by my side saying good job I’m proud of you and that’s what i want to teach her grandkids.”Heather also says that next year, she’ll return with even more gifts.