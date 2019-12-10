Mental Health Service Provider closes Centre County location

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mental health service provider has announced plans to close one of their Centre County locations.

Universal Community Behavioral Health known as UCBH “The Meadows” is looking to close their outpatient center at the match factory place in Bellefonte.

The center provides individual, family, and group therapy along with psychiatric evaluations and testing

UCBH did not list a reason for the anticipated closure.

They say “The Meadows” Psychiatric Center in Centre Hall will remain open.