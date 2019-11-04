Local Martial Arts Facility Teaching Mental & Physical Strength

Mixed Martial Arts is a way to strengthen your mind and body. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the Central PA Mixed Martial Arts Facility in State College learning about many different techniques and programs that they offer.

The Lead Instructor for the facility, Ryan Gruhn has been doing martial arts since he was a kid, and started the facility to teach other kids in our area. The facility offers programs for both adults and children. They have a grappling program, striking program and a weapon based program. To check out more information on the programs offered at Central PA Mixed Martial Arts, you can check out their website at cpamma.com.

Morgan started the lesson learning how to do a “Scissor Sweep,” it’s a fundamental that is used in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Ryan, and instructor, Elise Pone show Morgan step-by-step instruction on how the move is done.

Next Elise instructs Morgan on how to do a choke, which Morgan tries out on the black belt and lead instructor, Ryan.

Lastly, Elise and Ryan run through some simple Muay Thai & Boxing techniques like the round kick and striking. Elise walks Morgan through the proper stance and how to execute each drill properly.