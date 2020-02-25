Local market from 1917 catches fire, grand reopening planned

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hall’s market, that has been in Centre Hall since 1917, was forced to temporarily close after crews had to deal with a fire in the building.

The store, located off of Sycamore Road, right off of the I-80 exit as you’re heading to Snow Shoe, had smoke coming from the building at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

While witnesses say that flames couldn’t be seen, the damage was still done.

Owners believe the fire started at the service desk, which also impacted the hardware part of the store. Smoke and heat damage took effect.

The store is closed, but the building is not a total loss. Extensive work needs to be done, but owners are thankful that crews were able to respond so quickly.

Customers have been arriving all morning, voicing their support after hearing what happened.

There were no injuries reported.

The owners’ aren’t worried though, the anniversary sale will now become a “grand re-opening” sale in a few weeks when work is done inside.