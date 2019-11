Cory Geishauser, an Altoona man who interned on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” had a small part in a new movie about the TV legend. He visited WTAJ News This Morning to reminisce about his experiences working with Rogers.

In a second interview, Geishauser explained what it was like to be a background actor in Tom Hanks’ new film about Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”