Local man sentenced to 21-80 years for sexual assault of a teen

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that Glenn Tetro, former co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old.

Tetro, found guilty of 3 counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and statutory sexual assault, and 4 counts of indecent assault, will see 21-80 years in prison.

“I hope the victim and her family can now experience some peace and put this painful chapter behind them,” said Jefferson County D.A. Jeff Burkett.

Tetro was found guilty on January 30, 2019, by a jury, and was sentenced to the 21-80 years on Monday, July 15.