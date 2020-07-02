Local library receives large donation

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local library just received a large sum of money. The Cambria County Library was awarded $15,000, thanks to a financial non-profit called Saverlife, and Intuit, the maker of QuickBooks. They run a program which encourages people to become better at saving money, by the use of cash prizes and other incentives. In January 3000 people in Johnstown signed up for it. Saverlife and Intuit matched the amount of money they saved and the total was donated to the library.

CEO of Saverlife says “the whole point of us being in Johnstown was to really help people build economic and financial stability. We know that most Americans were really unprepared to handle a financial emergency and now, of course, we’re experiencing a much greater financial emergency than anyone ever predicted.”

The library will use the money to upgrade their children’s department with new equipment and books.