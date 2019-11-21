Local leaders to be honored for drug treatment, prevention efforts

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local leaders in the fight against drugs are receiving national recognition next month.

Dr. Janice Pringle, founder and director of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, Program Evaluation and Research Unit, and Judy Rosser, Executive Director of Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnership are receiving an award from the National Association of Chain Drug Store Foundation.

Both Pringle and Rosser trained pharmacists in Blair County to detect substance use disorder when screening patients. They evaluated the sustainability of screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment.

“We are giving the tools to those systems and our community partners so they know what to do. So when that happens, and they see someone who needs care, they know who to call,” Rosser said.

There are plans for taking their research to other communities in the country.