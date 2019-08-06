Local Law Enforcement reacts to shooting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local Law Enforcement Leader says he was shocked by the shootings and hopes we as a nation come up with common-sense solutions.

Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott supports those who want to be trained and carry a concealed weapon to try to stop a shooter until officers get there.

He says in these recent mass shootings, officer response time has been excellent.

“All these cases, if you look nationwide, our law enforcement did a great job responding to incidents like this. We’ve been well trained, continue to train. We do a good job responding to calls like this and trying to stop the threat before more injury or death occurs,” said James Ott: Blair County Sheriff.

Sheriff Ott says he thinks existing laws must be focused on and enforced first before creating any new laws.

He also believes more people need to step up and report suspicious behavior or social media posts that could warn of a mass shooting.