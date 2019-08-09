Local Launchbox growing, generating millions for economy

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A business Launchbox is open and plans to expand its services in Clearfield County.

So far, it’s already generated millions of dollars for the region it serves.

North Central PA Launchbox is currently located at Penn State DuBois as a campus connection center.

Launchbox provides resources and tools to new and developing businesses.

“Essentially if you take a look at the Launchbox, the easiest way to explain it is it’s a one-stop-shop for all your business needs,” director Brad Lashinsky said.

They offer services for startup and current businesses– like loan lending, grant applications, and marketing tools.

In the six months they’ve been open, Lashinsky said their 10 projects have created around $10 million of initial economic impact in the region.

“I can only imagine what that impact is going to be once those facilities are up and operational and so forth,” Lashinsky said.

Along with services for the community, the Launchbox will provide extra resources for Penn State DuBois students and faculty.

“This begins to especially bring the concept of innovation and entrepreneurship across all of our students and all of our programs and all of our faculty,” Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer Scott M. McBride said.

As the launchbox grows, they plan to open a Downtown DuBois location in the coming months.

The downtown location will have a co-working space, mentorship programs, education programs and more.

They hope this location will bring more traffic into dubois to create an even bigger economic boost.