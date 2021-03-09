Local hunters donate winnings of a lifetime to kids charities

Brockway, PA. (WTAJ) – At this year’s Mosquito Creek annual coyote hunt, Steve Chilcott and his group of more than thirty hunters from Tobec Lodge group decided there was a cause bigger than themselves.

The group decided that if anyone won any prize money from the annual hunt, that the winnings would be donated to charity. One of the groups original members says the decision to donate the winnings was an easy one.

“we just thought it was great. everybody voted on it and it was unanimous” Carl Tamin, Tobec Lodge group

They decided the money would be split between two charities, Hunt of a Lifetime, and The Catch a Dream Foundation. Both groups are non profit organizations whose goal is to provide kids with life threatening illnesses their dream hunting or fishing trip.

Organizers from the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club said they had never seen any group do something like that before.

Now, the group hopes this could start a trend of hunters from across the country donating their winnings to a good cause.