Local hospital preparing to join healthcare chain

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone Hospital and Penn Highlands Healthcare announced on Wednesday that they’re pursuing an affiliation.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has five hospitals. But, by the end of the year, they could have a sixth. We’re told that local people in Tyrone would like to see the two combine.

The Tyrone Hospital Board of Directors has been looking for a partner and decided that an affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare would strengthen its ability to meet their needs.

Tyrone Mayor, Bill Latchford says it seems like they’ve kept this under wraps for a long time. But, bringing Penn Highlands to Tyrone would improve the quality and quantity of the local health services.

Latchford says “I believe it’s going to be a good fit for Penn Highlands and I’m hoping that we’re going to see some good staffing jobs up there for folks…I believe they really have the best interest of the communities that they are serving at heart.”

Latchford says most of the residents he spoke with are responding well to the possible change.

Tyrone resident, Mitchell Smith says “from what everybody around here hears is Tyrone Hospital has kind of been dying off and maybe not going to be there. I’m hoping this will be helpful…Hopefully, they bring their money, their resources and actually be able to help the community.”

The Penn Highlands Board of Directors says they plan to maintain and expand programs, provide competitive wages and support growth in Tyrone.

Both boards say they’ll work to come up with a solid plan over the next few months.