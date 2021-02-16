Local high school senior awarded Girl Scout Gold Award

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After going above and beyond, a local high school senior is being awarded the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts, the Gold Award.

Jessica Zajac not only established the Jared box program at a new hospital, but put together close to 30 Jared Boxes, and created a lesson plan and promotional video on how to create them.

“I’ve been a Girl Scout for 13 years. So whenever I was in elementary school I earned my Bronze Award which like you do as a troop, and then a Silver Award you do in small groups, and then your Gold Award you do by yourself so it was just really rewarding I guess, like all 13 years has kind of paid off I guess,” said Zajac.

The Jared Box Project’s Executive Director says she plans on sharing her promo video with over 2 million Girl Scouts across the country.