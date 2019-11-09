Local high school filmmakers get involved in Centre Film Festival

Scott Frantz, a Philipsburg Osceola High School student, says he wanted to make a film, then life hit and he got his inspiration.

Frantz runs on the school cross country team.

A few months ago the assistant coach on his team, Renee Lanager, announced she had breast cancer.

That’s when Frantz decided to make a documentary.

“I wanted to raise awareness for breast cancer, with also showing support for her and showing support with all the support she’s given us,” Frantz, said.

Frantz directed, shot and wrote the documentary on his coach’s announcement and how his team supported her.

He’s one of 12 local high school students showing their films at this years Centre Film Festival.

“Art is a way to free oneself to explore ways in which they can make a change,” Gluck, said.

The high school students will be judged by a panel of other high schoolers.

Winners will recieve $250 to go towards the making of their next film.

Frantz says he’s just happy the Centre Film Fest will allow the public to see the project, honoring his teacher.

“It’s very nice because she means a lot to the community, she’s done a lot for them, and she’s very well known out through the community, and to have something of her put on a screen I think is amazing for her and the community,” Frantz, said.

It’s $8 to see one movie, $25 for a day and $50 for the entire weekend.