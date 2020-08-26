Local G.O.P. Watch Party held in Bellefonte

Local Republicans gathered at the Centre County G.O.P. office in Bellefonte to watch night two of the Republican National Convention.

The theme for the second night of the Republican National Convention was, “The Land of Opportunity.”



WTAJ caught up with coordinators about speakers at the convention so far.

“I really think that Republicans laid out a very optimistic vision for America and for America’s future,” Michael Joyce, Regional Communications Director for Pennsylvania Trump Victory, said. “You heard multiple times stories about the great American comeback, for course we heard from multiple small business owners, talking about how the President has led the country through this pandemic, things like the paycheck protection program.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are scheduled to speak Wednesday, for night three of the RNC.