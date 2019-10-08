Local Fruit Farm Preparing for Upcoming Fall Festival Weekends

Apples, pumpkin, and Cider, oh my! Our Morgan Koziar was live at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda this morning learning about the farm’f facility, general store, and bakery. Morgan spoke with the owner, Jason Coopey about the products that the farm offers and their upcoming fall festival. The festival is on Saturday October 12th and Saturday October 19th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Way Fruit Farm will deliver items to your door if you live in the State College, Tyrone and Bellefonte areas, you can visit wayfruitfarm.com for more information.