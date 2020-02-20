Local fire department holds silent auction

BOALSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Boalsburg Fire Company is hosting their silent auction this week.

It’s being held at Duffy’s Tavern in Boalsburg, and this marks the 17th year of the auction.

Around 130 prizes were donated this year and can be bid on until Friday evening.

All money from the winning bids will fund expenses for the Boalsburg Fire Department, ranging from the gear to the firetrucks.

“Well, it really helps us out a lot. It’s nice to see the community come out and support us like this because we’re 100 percent volunteers. You know, every little bit helps anymore, it’s getting tougher and tougher to keep the doors open here at the fire hall,” said Randy Weaver: Trustee and Firefighter.

Anyone wanting to place a bid is invited to Duffy’s Tavern until Friday whenever they are open.