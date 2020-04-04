Local fire department gives surprise visits to children

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA. (WTAJ) — If you have a birthday this month, it likely won’t be a happy one if you can’t celebrate with friends and family, especially for kids. ​​

But a local volunteer fire department hopes to make the best of the situation.​​

The Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department in Hollidaysburg is making special stops to children celebrating their birthday right now. ​​

They made two stops Friday tonight complete with sirens, five trucks, a handful of volunteers, a birthday sign and gifts.​​

Eric schmitt, assistant chief, pheonix fire department ​

“To sort of brighten kids days up since they can’t go out and have birthday parties now because of the social distancing issue,” says Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt.

“It’s just nice for us, they’re part of our community,” says Brogan Harr, “It’s nice that they’re taking the time to do that for the residents here.” Brogan’s daughter was one of the two children who were paid a visit by the fire department.

​The Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department says they’ve received a lot of requests but are only making surprise visits in Hollidaysburg Borough.​ They’ve notified other fire departments in the region about the interest in these visits with hopes that they’ll do the same in their communities. ​