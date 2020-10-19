Local fire company tugs at heartstrings in fire prevention video

ASHVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The restrictions in place from COVID-19 have made it difficult for volunteer firefighters to promote a major part of their mission: getting the community to take fire prevention and safety seriously.

The Ashville Volunteer Fire Company has come up with a new way for its message to get across via a powerful video.

In the fictional scenario within the film, firefighters do their best to find the missing family members in a house fire. You learn later that they have discovered one, a young boy taken away on a stretcher that is later pronounced dead.

The video seemed all too real. Not only are the firefighters playing their parts in this video, but the boy on the stretcher is also the son of fire company vice president Justin Seese.

Seese said watching his son play the role of the deceased victim in the film was “unreal.”

“It was a big impact on myself and my wife to watch this all play out,” Seese said.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Racz wrote the storyline, which emphasized the importance of smoke detectors and having an evacuation plan.

“We’re just really looking for that story that got you emotionally, but it made you act on your emotions once the movie was over,” Michael Racz said.

“I think it’s gonna reach deeper and I think it’s gonna have a longer-lasting effect on people,” he added.

Racz gives a lot of credit to Mick Filegar, owner and cinematographer at Cinematic Inception for bringing the fire department’s vision to life.

Filegar said it’s hard to hold back the tears and that emotions were high.

“People were teary-eyed in a few of the scenes, and myself while I was editing it,” Filegar added. “It’s a powerful message.”

By reaching your emotions, the video gets you ready to listen to its main messages about prevention and safety brought to you from the home of the Seese family.

“It does not take long to sit down with your kids and talk everything over, teach them how to dial 911 and tell them your address,” Seese said. “Tell them your meeting place and what the exit plans are in your houses if there was a fire.”

Fire chief Joe Racz said if the video impacts one family, the fire department has done its job.

You can watch the video here.