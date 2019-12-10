Local Family Restaurant Offers Home style Cooking

Traditions family restaurant has been in business for 12 years. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the general manager, Arley Hooder to find out what the restaurant is all about. Arley says that if you’ve never come to traditions before, you should check out the wide variety on their menu. Arley showed Morgan the variety of baked goods that are offered like pies, cakes, cookies, whoopie pies, breads, and doughnuts.

Next we moved into the kitchen where the home style meals are prepared. The turkey dinner and ham balls are some of their most popular dishes on the menu.

If the baked goods and home style meals weren’t enough, there’s a gift shop filled with fabrics, decor, work wear, and trinkets.

Traditions Family Restaurant is located at 2327 Curryville Rd in Martinsburg you can call (814) 793-1234 or visit traditionsweb.com.