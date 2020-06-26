Local family gets new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

GRAMPIAN, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local family is about to have a new home all thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

Volunteers spent about 18 months building a house in Grampian for a family of four.

Habitat for Humanity leaders said these homes are not a handout.

We’re told every family must go through an interview process. They’re also required to spend at least 500 hours on the project, take financial classes and will be responsible for paying a mortgage.

“A home like this would appraise for about $120,000,” Anthony Caiola, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, said. “The mortgage that will be turned over will be much less than that by close to $50,000. Even in that process we want to make sure they can afford that mortgage and so we do financial counseling to make sure that we’re not just giving them a fish, but teaching them to fish.”

There is usually a big celebration to reveal the home, but because of coronavirus concerns that wasn’t able to happen this year.

We’re told this is Habitat for Humanity’s 18th build in Clearfield County. They have also done smaller projects throughout the community.