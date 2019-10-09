Local Dentistry Providing Free Dental Services to Veterans

Total Health Dentistry is providing free dental services to veterans and military members on October 10th 2019. Those who are eligible can receive treatment at either the Altoona location or at their facility in Huntingdon. Both facilities will be accepting patients from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and walk in patients are welcome. The facility is dedicating the day to only see patients that are members of the military or veterans. The staff at Total Health Dentistry is volunteering their time to work in both facilities throughout the day.

This will be the facility’s third year of honoring veterans and military members in this way. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the dentistry in Huntingdon speaking with the owners about the event. Shilo VanHart says hosting their Freedom Day USA event is a great way for the company to say thank you to our military members.

Dr. Jeffery Hartman says that they are able to see on average about 40 patients throughout the day according to years in the past. He says that the services go beyond cleanings as they will do extractions and other work that is required by the patient.

Several local business have donated food and other items for the facility to give away on the event. All patients are invited to bring their family along to join in on the activities and giveaways.