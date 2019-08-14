Local Dairy Farm discusses recent Dairy Summit and Impacts on Dairy Industry

LORETTO, Pa. – Agriculture is a prominent industry in the state of Pennsylvania. And legislation passed by lawmakers effect our dairy farms and impact their production. This week the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue spoke at the dairy summit at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson. The summit was centered around the agriculture industry and served as a listening session of dairy farming in the state.

Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the Director of Business Development at Vale Wood Farms, Carissa Itle Westrick about her takeaways from the summit and the importance of supporting local dairy farms.

Carissa tells us that the farm works hard to provide the best quality dairy products for our area and even delivers products to the customers’ doors. Their products range from milk, ice cream, cottage cheese, butter, yogurt, dips, and so much more. Vale Wood Farms is located at 517 Vale Wood Road in Loretto. You can contact the farm by phone at (814) 886-7171 or by visiting their website at www.valewoodfarms.com.