Local county gets monetary help for new voting system

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ) — Cambria County Commissioners were given a check for nearly $140,000 to help pay for their new voting system.

The check is part of $14 million in federal funding and a state match that Governor Tom Wolf set aside for the newly mandated systems.

The systems will provide a paper record voters can verify before casting their ballot.

Officials say the new system also delivers enhanced security and more accurate and reliable post-election audits.

The machines must be in place by the 2020 primary.