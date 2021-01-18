Local coronavirus victims to be memorialized

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In This Together Cambria, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and the Tribune Democrat are coming together to honor the Cambria County residents impacted by the coronavirus.

The Lights of Remembrance memorial will take place Tuesday, January 19 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the riverwall beneath the Iron Street side of the Stone Bridge. The Johnstown Area Heritage Association will be lighting the bridge red and yellow, the awareness colors for COVID-19.

There will also be one candle luminary for each of the more than 300 Cambria County residents lost to the virus since the pandemic began.

“There’s a big grief that is happening right now that I think is very unique to this time,” Ashlee Kiel, from In This Together Cambria, said. “So that’s another reason why we felt it was very important to do something like this. Our grieving is different and we just wanted to make sure that the families in our community have a chance to share our grief together and mourn together.”

You’re encouraged to watch the memorial online.

We’re told the event coincides with the national coronavirus memorial planned in Washington, D.C.