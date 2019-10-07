Local Company Creates Jerky Company to Help Spread Friends’ Legacy

Fall is a season that brings many festivals to our area. A local beef jerky company finds a lot of success by traveling to regional festivals to sell their products. Ruga Rue beef jerky started their business 2 years ago in an industrial commercial sized kitchen next to their home in Hollidaysburg. Two years later owners, Mark and Dori Stone have decided to expand and open up a physical store and factory to make their jerky on a larger scale. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the owners to find out more about their techniques, what sets their jerky apart from others, and to see what advice they have for folks wanting to start their own business.

The name “Ruga Rue” comes from a nickname that Mark gave his three golden doodle pups after hearing it on a TV show one day. Because Mark and Dori put in long days running their business, they say they always make time for “Ruga Rue time” which means spending time with their dogs.

By making jerky, Mark and Dori say they are spreading the legacy of a friend that helped them perfect their recipe.

Two years later, the company offers over 20 flavors of jerky, and has turkey jerky options and even some made with zucchini for veggie lovers! The couple hopes to open their physical location next month and are looking forward to having more space to work in and larger equipment to make their products even faster.