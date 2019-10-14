Local Community Shares Ties and Artifacts to Christopher Columbus

Today is Columbus Day, the day that some Americans acknowledge as the day that Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492. What many people may not realize is that Columbus has ties to our region through the Boal family. The Boal mansion and museum in Boalsburg is home to one of the world’s largest collections of Columbus artifacts. Our Morgan Koziar went to visit the exhibits at the Boal Mansion and Museum to find out more on these artifacts and the history behind them.

The Boal Museum & Mansion Director, Bob Cameron talked about the importance of learning about our history and he feels that the information available at the museum elevates our region to recognition on a global scale.

The museum has a vault that is filled with artifacts, manuscripts, maps, family trees, and model displays about Columbus. Bob Cameron says, what set the Boal Museum apart from other historic museums is that many of the items found are the real items, and not replicas or duplicates that are made to resemble items to capture the period.

The Boal Museum hosts events year-round and is open for the public to take tours. The museum is located at 163 Boal Estate Drive in Boalsburg. You can find more information on their website boalmuseum.com or call (814) 466-6210.