Local community helps family dealing with unimaginable loss

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community is stepping up to help a Huntingdon County family dealing with an unimaginable loss.

The Porter children are from Mount Union. In October they unexpectedly lost their father. Then, earlier this month, their mother also unexpectedly passed away.

The four kids are now faced with life without either of their parents.

“I’ve been trying to do good,” Dylan Porter, 11, told us. “It’s hard not to think of my mom and dad.”

The community wanted to help these children in any way they could.

Janelle Grissinger, who started the non-profit The Heart of JCo, created a fund to help show these kids they are not alone.

Almost $47,000 has been raised to help the kids over the years.

“Thankfully we’re surrounded by a lot of kind people with big hearts that were immediately on board with helping to support it,” Grissinger explained. “Our community is amazing. They come together when something like this happens to one of our own.”

In addition to the first fundraiser, there is also a vacation fund to send the kids on a trip.

The children have been staying with their grandmother in a two bedroom home. The hope is to possibly find a fixer upper house for them. They’re also hoping to get the family a van.